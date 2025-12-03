Vikrant Massey Says Wife Sheetal Endured 30-Hour Labour, Chose Son's Name

Vikrant Massey and his wife, Sheetal Thakur, have come a long way—from lovebirds to married partners to parents. During a recent chat, Vikrant recalled how parenthood reshaped his ideas about women and their power of endurance. On a comparative scale, Vikrant said that men can't come close to what women endure during childbirth.

In a recent conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, the actor said it was overwhelming to watch Sheetal's physical transformation during those months.

"I've known Sheetal for more than 10 years. To see that little girl, to see her belly grow day by day... she went through 30 hours of labour. Women endure a lot," he said. He added that nothing men experience comes close to what mothers go through. He also mentioned that it was Sheetal who chose their baby's name, Vardaan.

Vikrant also credited his wife for standing by him during his early years of struggle in Mumbai. He shared that he believes marriage is constant work in progress. They married in 2022 after a long relationship. Vikrant always dreamt of having a family. Meeting Sheetal has only restored his faith in commitment.

On a lighter note, Vikrant also shared that Sheetal has some weird dreams about him and gets up irritated with him.

Laughing, he shared, "The other day, she dreamed I was on a hike with some pretty girl. She was calling my name, and I just kept walking away. She woke up and fought with me over a dream!"

On the work front, Vikrant Massey received his first National Award for Best Actor for 12th Fail along with Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji this year.