Watch: Gautam Adani Congratulates Vikrant Massey On National Award Win

At the fourth edition of the Adani Green Talks event in Ahmedabad, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani congratulated actor Vikrant Massey on winning a National Award for his performance in 12th Fail.

"To the brilliant Vikrant Massey, whose 12th Fail was more than a film. Not surprisingly, just two days back, he won the Best Actor award at the 71st National Film Awards. Vikrant represents the seed of hope planted in the hearts of millions of young adults. Just as every green shoot breaks through the hardest soil, his story reminds us that resilience and perseverance can break through every barrier," Adani said.

Massey, who was present at the event, expressed gratitude with folded hands.

Vikrant Massey On Winning National Award

At the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on Tuesday, Vikrant Massey was recognised for his performance in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, which also won the Best Feature Film award. For the 38-year-old actor, it was a surreal moment.

"I think it will take a couple of days for... just sit in my space and go through what's happened. But it's a great feeling. Not just me, my family and well wishers, they are all very happy," Massey told PTI in an interview.

"The only thing that was going through my mind was that I follow the protocol because you will be standing with the President of the country. In my mind, I was thinking that I should follow them properly and hit the mark because you don't get more than 20 seconds. So my attention was on those things. And I just wanted to get a good picture to hang at home," he added.

Massey shared the honour with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was rewarded for his blockbuster Jawan.

Background

Vikrant Massey, who began his career on television with shows like Dharam Veer and Balika Vadhu, made his film debut with Vikramaditya Motwane's Lootera and has since delivered acclaimed performances in A Death in the Gunj, Dil Dhadakne Do, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Chhapaak, Mirzapur, Sector 36 and Cargo.

He was last seen in Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan, co-starring Shanaya Kapoor.



(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)