Gautam Adani Unveils AI Centre In Baramati, Says Youth Must Lead Age Of Intelligence

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Sunday said that India is entering a decisive phase where technology, talent, and national purpose must move together and urged the next generation to rise and lead the age of artificial intelligence.

"India's enduring strength lies in its ability to align people, institutions, and long-term vision. That same clarity must now guide how young Indians approach artificial intelligence (AI), not as passive users, but as builders and leaders of capability," Gautam Adani said in his address at the inauguration of Vidya Pratishthan's Sharad Pawar Centre of Excellence In Artificial Intelligence (CoE-AI) in Maharashtra's Baramati.

Acknowledging anxieties around AI, he reminded the audience that history offers reassurance.

"Every major technological shift, from the industrial revolutions to India's own digital transformation, has expanded human potential," the Adani Group Chairman said.

"AI will take this further by placing intelligence and productivity directly in the hands of ordinary citizens, opening pathways for youth from every background to participate in growth," he added.

#WATCH | Baramati, Maharashtra: At the inauguration event of Sharadchandra Pawar Center of Excellence in AI, Chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani says, "... It is indeed a historic moment for us. There are places in the world which are not merely a dot on the map but become a… pic.twitter.com/Ogll8mYLjB — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2025

Gautam Adani also cautioned that leadership in AI cannot be outsourced. "In a world where intelligence increasingly shapes economic power and national influence, dependence on foreign algorithms carries risk," he noted.

"Data, decision-making and capability must remain anchored in national interest. Building indigenous AI models, strong compute capacity and resilient intelligence ecosystems is essential to India's economic security, cultural confidence and strategic freedom," the billionaire industrialist stated.

Gautam Adani along with NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar during inauguration of Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence in Baramati

Placing this vision in context, Gautam Adani pointed to the growing role of the Adani Group in the global AI ecosystem.

The diversified conglomerate is investing significantly in data centres, digital infrastructure, and clean energy that powers compute at scale, drawing sustained engagement from global technology leaders such as Google and Microsoft, as India emerges as a serious hub for AI-led growth.

The centre of excellence has been established under Baramati-based educational trust Vidya Pratishthan, with a Rs 25 crore contribution from Gautam Adani in 2023.

The initiative is designed to promote advanced research, skill development and industry-oriented training in emerging technologies.

According to those associated with the project, it will focus on AI applications across agriculture, healthcare, governance and industry, with a strong emphasis on collaboration between academia and the private sector.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)