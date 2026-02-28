AI Won't Steal Jobs, But You'll Need Training For Roles That Don't Exist Yet: Morgan Stanley Report

Amid the rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI), tech leaders have repeatedly warned that the technology could wipe out white-collar jobs at an unprecedented scale. While the paranoia is real, a recent report by financial giant Morgan Stanley offers a grounded assessment of the future. Rather than forcing mass early retirement, the report suggests that AI will shift the landscape, requiring employees to reskill for emerging roles that do not yet exist, according to Fortune.

"While some roles may be automated, others will see enhancement through AI augmentation, and other, entirely new roles will be created," the report highlighted.

Drawing on historical precedent, Morgan Stanley researchers argue that for over 150 years, major technological shifts, ranging from electrification to the internet, have fundamentally reshaped the workforce without ever fully replacing human labour.

For example, when spreadsheets became popular in the 1980s, it reduced the need for some bookkeeping clerks but freed up analysts' time to do more complex work and birthed entirely new financial professions.

Similarly, as AI becomes ubiquitous, especially in businesses, the companies would be hiring executive-level "chief AI officers" to guide and implement the technology's adoption across departments.

"There will also be a massive surge in AI governance roles focused on data compliance, policy oversight, and information security, particularly in sensitive sectors like health care," the publication stated.

In the consumer sector, job profiles like 'AI personalisation strategists' and 'AI supply-chain analysts' could emerge, while in the industrial field, roles like 'predictive maintenance engineers' and 'smart grid analysts' may be up for grabs.

Additionally, the rise of natural language coding tools may usher in a new era of hybrid roles within the IT sector. These tools will help product managers 'vibe code' concepts and prototypes directly, streamlining the workflow before engineers finalise the technical implementation.

AI Impact On Jobs

A recent study by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) claimed that the immediate impact of AI has been negligible. After surveying nearly 6,000 top executives across the US, UK, Germany, and Australia, researchers found that over 90 per cent of firms reported no change in employment or productivity levels over the past three years.

"On average, more than 90 per cent of business managers across the four countries estimate no impact of AI on their employment over the past three years. 89 per cent report no impact of AI on their labour productivity (measured as volume of sales per employee) over the last three years," the study highlighted.

Despite the little impact, these firms remain optimistic about AI eventually coming good at workplaces. Executives believe that AI will increase productivity by 1.4 per cent and increase output by 0.8 per cent over the next three years. Over the next three years, 75 per cent of businesses expect to be using some AI technology.