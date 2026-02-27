CBSE Class 10 Artificial Intelligence Exam 2026: Check Paper Analysis And Student Reactions

CBSE Class 12 AI Paper Analysis 2026: The CBSE Class 12 Artificial Intelligence (AI) board examination was conducted today, February 27, 2026. According to educators, the paper was of moderate difficulty and effectively assessed students' critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Palak Arora, PGT (AI) at Manav Rachna International School, Noida, said the paper was well-balanced, student-friendly, and fully aligned with the CBSE competency-based assessment framework. "It effectively tested students' understanding of core AI concepts while encouraging application, reasoning, and ethical awareness," she added.

Arora further noted that the paper did not focus on rote learning but emphasised real-world problem-solving skills.

"The overall difficulty level of the paper was moderate, making it accessible to well-prepared students. Most questions were direct and concept-based, while a few application-oriented and case-based questions required analytical thinking. This ensured that the paper assessed not just rote learning but also conceptual clarity and real-world problem-solving skills." she said.

"The question paper showed balanced coverage of the syllabus, including AI fundamentals, the AI Project Cycle, ethical considerations, and real-life applications of Artificial Intelligence. No questions were reported to be out of syllabus, which helped students attempt the paper with confidence." Arora added.

Student Reactions

Students expressed high levels of satisfaction after the examination. Many described the paper as "easy and logical," stating that questions were familiar and clearly framed. One student shared, "The paper was exactly as per our preparation. Most questions were straightforward, and I'm confident of scoring full marks." Another student added, "The case-based questions were interesting and not confusing. I'm expecting 100 out of 100."

Educators have also praised the examination paper, citing its ability to assess students' critical thinking and problem-solving skills. The length of the paper was appropriate for the allotted time, allowing students to complete it comfortably and revise their answers.

Overall, the Class 10 AI Board Exam 2026 was a fair, well-structured, and confidence-boosting assessment, reinforcing CBSE's focus on skill-based learning and practical application of Artificial Intelligence concepts

Ashima Malhotra, PGT, Computer Science at Satya School, Gurugram said the subjective questions provided students with a good opportunity to score high marks.

"Based on detailed observation of today's Class 10 AI examination paper, the overall difficulty level ranged from moderate to easy. The MCQs were strongly logic-based, requiring students to apply concepts rather than rely on memorization. Students with a clear and thorough understanding of each topic were able to identify the correct answers confidently, as the paper did not support rote learning. Some students find the MCQ tricky." Malhotra said.

"The subjective questions were straightforward, expected, and easy to attempt. They provided students with a good opportunity to score high marks. Overall, the paper effectively assessed conceptual clarity, logical reasoning, and practical understanding." she said.

"The Artificial Intelligence (417) examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was positively received by students and educators. With an overall moderate difficulty level, the paper reflected CBSE's focus on competency-based learning, conceptual clarity, and practical application of knowledge." Pratheesh Kumar (TGT) Artificial Intelligence educator at JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru said.

"With an overall moderate difficulty level, the question paper reflected CBSE's continued emphasis on competency-based education, conceptual clarity, and practical application of knowledge." Kumar added.

Deepika Aggarwal, PGT-Computer Science at Silverline Prestige School, noted that several questions in the paper were similar to those given in the sample papers and handbook.

"Easy and student-friendly, with most students finding the papers simple, clear, and manageable to complete on time; the questions focused mainly on practical understanding and basic concepts rather than rote memorization, and many were similar to those in the official CBSE sample papers and handbook, making the overall exam straightforward and well-balanced." Aggarwal said.