Google Rolls Out AI Career Certificate: A Gateway To Tomorrow's Tech Jobs

Google has launched the Google AI Professional Certificate, a new learning offering that is intended to help students develop real-world artificial intelligence skills. The launch, published on Google's Grow with Google website.

The certificate provides a series of courses that allow students to move past basic AI concepts and into hands-on activities that simulate real-world tasks. Students will complete over 20 hands-on exercises to create a portfolio of projects that demonstrate their skills in applying AI tools to planning, brainstorming, research, writing, data analysis, and app development without coding.

As stated on the official program page, the curriculum includes learning foundational skills in expert prompting and responsible judgment in AI, as well as learning how to optimise workflows by chaining tasks together into automated processes. Google's own AI applications, such as Gemini apps, NotebookLM, Gemini Canvas, and Google Workspace integration, will also be included in the curriculum to provide students with hands-on experience with industry-leading technology.

The certificate program also includes three months of free access to Google AI Pro, which provides advanced capabilities in AI models and applications such as Gemini, Flow, and NotebookLM, as well as extra cloud storage.

According to Google the certificate is appropriate for international learners and can be completed at one's own pace. It added that the certificate has relevance in the corporate world, as it provides statistics about the growing importance of AI literacy in organisations and that AI-literate individuals experience increased productivity and compensation.

About the courses:

Course 1: AI Fundamentals

Learn essential AI concepts and practice prompting effectively.

Course 2: AI for Brainstorming and Planning

Use AI to brainstorm concepts, build detailed timelines, and create a clear plan.

Course 3: AI for Research and Insights

Use AI as your research partner, leveraging Deep Research and NotebookLM to quickly generate summaries, gain insights, and pressure test ideas for informed decision-making.

Course 4: AI for Writing and Communicating

Turn rough notes into clear messages, easily adapt them for different stakeholders, practice for presentations by anticipating questions and concerns.

Course 5: AI for Content Creation

Use AI as your creative partner to generate high-quality images, video, and presentations.

Course 6: AI for Data Analysis

Transform unstructured data into clear insights, and master skills to clean, analyze, and create compelling visualizations and formulas with Gemini in Google Sheets.

Capstone: AI for App Building