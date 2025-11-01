Education Ministry Offers 5 Free Artificial Intelligence Courses, Details Inside

The Ministry of Education (MoE) is offering five free Artificial Intelligence (AI) courses on the SWAYAM portal to equip students, educators, and professionals with essential AI and data science skills applicable across fields such as sports, education, science, and finance.

The courses include AI/ML using Python, Cricket Analytics with AI, AI for Educators, AI in Physics, AI in Chemistry, and AI in Accounting. Each programme has been designed to provide hands-on learning through real-world applications and case studies.

Course Details

AI/ML Using Python

This course introduces participants to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning concepts with Python as the programming language for data science. It covers data visualization techniques, linear algebra, statistics, and optimization concepts. Learners will gain skills to design and evaluate Python-based data science solutions.

Cricket Analytics with AI

Focusing on sports analytics, this course helps learners understand how data science is applied in cricket. Participants will learn about data collection, preparation, performance metrics such as strike rates and BASRA index, and visualisation of complex cricket data using Python.

AI for Educators

Designed for teachers, this course provides insights into integrating AI into pedagogy, assessment, and student engagement. Educators will learn to apply AI tools to improve teaching effectiveness, personalize learning, and enhance productivity in classrooms.

AI in Physics

This course bridges experimental physics with AI technologies. It offers hands-on exposure to machine learning and neural networks, helping students solve real-world physics problems using AI-based tools and simulations.

AI in Chemistry

Targeted at undergraduate science students, this course introduces AI applications in molecular prediction, reaction modeling, and drug design. Learners will work with real-world datasets and apply Python-based techniques to solve chemistry-related problems.

AI in Accounting

Focusing on the intersection of finance and technology, this course explores how AI can be leveraged for automation, fraud detection, financial forecasting, and data-driven decision-making in accounting practices.

All these courses are available free of cost on the SWAYAM portal, with certification provided upon completion. The initiative aligns with the government's vision of democratising AI education and fostering digital readiness across sectors.