Adani Group, Ministry Of Education Host Programme To Revive 'Indology'

The Adani Group, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education's Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS), is hosting a national programme to revive 'Indology' at the Adani Corporate House (ACH) in Ahmedabad from November 20 to 22.

Indology refers to the global academic study of India's civilisation, languages, philosophies, sciences and cultural heritage. At a time when Indology departments are shrinking worldwide, the national programme seeks to reassert India's ownership of its knowledge systems and present them to the world through an authentic, research-driven Indian lens.

Watch The Live Coverage Here: https://a-stream.org/share/video/114

The partnership brings together the Adani Group's long-term commitment to nation-building with IKS's mandate to integrate India's traditional knowledge frameworks into contemporary education. Launched under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, IKS works to mainstream ancient Indian wisdom across disciplines.

IKS encourages interdisciplinary research, preservation of texts and practices, as well as practical application in modern contexts such as engineering, environmental science, linguistics, public policy and healthcare. The two institutions are aiming to build a strong, globally respected foundation for the study and propagation of Indian knowledge.

Indology has historically shaped global understanding of India and influenced several subjects. However, decades of declining institutional support have diluted its academic depth. To address this challenge, the Adani Group and IKS have jointly launched a five-year, Rs 13.16 crore programme to support 14 PhD scholars across leading institutions. The research by the scholars will span Paninian grammar and computational linguistics, ancient astronomical systems, indigenous healthcare frameworks, sustainability principles in traditional engineering, political thought, heritage studies and classical literature.

The scholars went through a rigorous national consultation involving IITs, IIMs, IKS-focused universities, and eminent scholars to be selected.

The programme seeks to make Indology relevant to contemporary academic discourse and global scholarship by integrating classical knowledge with advanced tools such as data science, systems thinking and multimodal archiving.



(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)