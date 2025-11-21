Advertisement

School Assembly News Headlines (November 22): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly Headlines November 21:

School Assembly News Headlines (November 22): Top National, World, Business, Sports News
  • Pilot dies as Tejas fighter jet crashes at Dubai Air Show
  • JDU leader Nitish Kumar hands home ministry to BJP in new cabinet
  • China building world’s first artificial floating island to survive nukes
New Delhi:

School Assembly News Headlines Today (November 22): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.

Top National News - November 22

  • Pilot Dies As Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes, Bursts Into Flames At Dubai Air Show
  • "At Air Shows, You Are Much Closer To Ground": Retired IAF Vice Chief On LCA Tejas Crash
  • In Nitish Kumar 10.0 Cabinet, Big Change As JDU Boss Hands Home To BJP
  • Gautam Adani Announces Rs 100 Crore Contribution To Indology Mission
  • Worker, 31, Arrested For Raping 8-Year-Old Girl In Delhi: Cops
  • Mumbai Police Summons Actor Shraddha Kapoor's Brother In Drug Seizure Case
  • Arunachal's Traditional Blade ‘Dao' Gets Geographical Indication Tag
  • PM Nodi visits Johannesburg To Attend G20 Summit
  • Ex Temple Board President Arrested In Sabarimala Gold Heist Case
  • ISIS-Backed Terrorist Plot Using Deadly Ricin Chemical Busted

Top International News - November 22

  • China Building World's 1st Artificial Floating Island That Can Survive Nukes
  • UK To Make Migrants Wait Upto 30 Years To Settle, Preference To Wealthy
  • 6 Dead In Bangladesh After 5.7-Magnitude Earthquake, Tremors Felt In Kolkata
  • US Defends Trump Calling Woman Journalist "Piggy"
  • Trump Plan Targets Florida, California For Coastal Oil Drilling
  • Israel Says It Still Has "Military Edge" Despite US-Saudi F-35 Jet Deal

Top Business News - November 22

  • Oil Marketers' Operating Profit Set To Jump Over 50% To In FY26: Crisil Ratings
  • Systemic Leakages Of Rs 10,000 Crore Annually In Insurance Sector Eroding Trust
  • Swiggy Expands ‘Food On Train' Service To 122 Stations
  • India To Get New Missile System After US Approval
  • Tesla To Open First Full-Scale India Centre In Gurugram

Top Sports News- November 22

  • India A Go Down To Bangladesh  A In Super Over Of Asia Cup Rising Starts Semis
  • Temba Navuma To Lead SA In  ODIs Vs India, Aiden Markram To Captain In T20s
  • Premier League To Introduce A Spending Cap From Next Season
  • Rising Asia Cup  Semis: Pak A Inch Closer To Final, SL AA 8 Down In Chase

 

