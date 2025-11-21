School Assembly News Headlines (November 22): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School news headline
- Pilot dies as Tejas fighter jet crashes at Dubai Air Show
- JDU leader Nitish Kumar hands home ministry to BJP in new cabinet
- China building world’s first artificial floating island to survive nukes
School Assembly News Headlines Today (November 22): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.
Top National News - November 22
- Pilot Dies As Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes, Bursts Into Flames At Dubai Air Show
- "At Air Shows, You Are Much Closer To Ground": Retired IAF Vice Chief On LCA Tejas Crash
- In Nitish Kumar 10.0 Cabinet, Big Change As JDU Boss Hands Home To BJP
- Gautam Adani Announces Rs 100 Crore Contribution To Indology Mission
- Worker, 31, Arrested For Raping 8-Year-Old Girl In Delhi: Cops
- Mumbai Police Summons Actor Shraddha Kapoor's Brother In Drug Seizure Case
- Arunachal's Traditional Blade ‘Dao' Gets Geographical Indication Tag
- PM Nodi visits Johannesburg To Attend G20 Summit
- Ex Temple Board President Arrested In Sabarimala Gold Heist Case
- ISIS-Backed Terrorist Plot Using Deadly Ricin Chemical Busted
Top International News - November 22
- China Building World's 1st Artificial Floating Island That Can Survive Nukes
- UK To Make Migrants Wait Upto 30 Years To Settle, Preference To Wealthy
- 6 Dead In Bangladesh After 5.7-Magnitude Earthquake, Tremors Felt In Kolkata
- US Defends Trump Calling Woman Journalist "Piggy"
- Trump Plan Targets Florida, California For Coastal Oil Drilling
- Israel Says It Still Has "Military Edge" Despite US-Saudi F-35 Jet Deal
Top Business News - November 22
- Oil Marketers' Operating Profit Set To Jump Over 50% To In FY26: Crisil Ratings
- Systemic Leakages Of Rs 10,000 Crore Annually In Insurance Sector Eroding Trust
- Swiggy Expands ‘Food On Train' Service To 122 Stations
- India To Get New Missile System After US Approval
- Tesla To Open First Full-Scale India Centre In Gurugram
Top Sports News- November 22
- India A Go Down To Bangladesh A In Super Over Of Asia Cup Rising Starts Semis
- Temba Navuma To Lead SA In ODIs Vs India, Aiden Markram To Captain In T20s
- Premier League To Introduce A Spending Cap From Next Season
- Rising Asia Cup Semis: Pak A Inch Closer To Final, SL AA 8 Down In Chase