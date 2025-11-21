School Assembly News Headlines (November 22): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (November 22): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.

Top National News - November 22

Pilot Dies As Tejas Fighter Jet Crashes, Bursts Into Flames At Dubai Air Show

"At Air Shows, You Are Much Closer To Ground": Retired IAF Vice Chief On LCA Tejas Crash

In Nitish Kumar 10.0 Cabinet, Big Change As JDU Boss Hands Home To BJP

Gautam Adani Announces Rs 100 Crore Contribution To Indology Mission

Worker, 31, Arrested For Raping 8-Year-Old Girl In Delhi: Cops

Mumbai Police Summons Actor Shraddha Kapoor's Brother In Drug Seizure Case

Arunachal's Traditional Blade ‘Dao' Gets Geographical Indication Tag

PM Nodi visits Johannesburg To Attend G20 Summit

Ex Temple Board President Arrested In Sabarimala Gold Heist Case

ISIS-Backed Terrorist Plot Using Deadly Ricin Chemical Busted

Top International News - November 22

China Building World's 1st Artificial Floating Island That Can Survive Nukes

UK To Make Migrants Wait Upto 30 Years To Settle, Preference To Wealthy

6 Dead In Bangladesh After 5.7-Magnitude Earthquake, Tremors Felt In Kolkata

US Defends Trump Calling Woman Journalist "Piggy"

Trump Plan Targets Florida, California For Coastal Oil Drilling

Israel Says It Still Has "Military Edge" Despite US-Saudi F-35 Jet Deal

Top Business News - November 22

Oil Marketers' Operating Profit Set To Jump Over 50% To In FY26: Crisil Ratings

Systemic Leakages Of Rs 10,000 Crore Annually In Insurance Sector Eroding Trust

Swiggy Expands ‘Food On Train' Service To 122 Stations

India To Get New Missile System After US Approval

Tesla To Open First Full-Scale India Centre In Gurugram

Top Sports News- November 22