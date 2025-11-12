Google Launches Free Course On AI Agents, The Next Big Leap In Artificial Intelligence

Google Free Online Courses 2025: Google is offering a free, in-depth course on AI Agents - the next major advancement in artificial intelligence - designed to teach how these systems automate tasks, make decisions, initiate actions, and adapt in real time to changing environments. Students can progress at their own pace and complete assignments independently, with instructional videos available on Kaggle's official YouTube channel. The program, in collaboration with Kaggle, also features guest sessions from experts at Google, NVIDIA, Cohere, and others.

According to Forbes, several top companies are already integrating AI agents into their operations:

HubSpot launched 15 new agents plus an agent marketplace.

Adobe announced six agents and an "agent composer" for companies to control them.

Airtop released a conversational interface to build your own agents just by typing.

Unily has launched an "Agent Orchestrator" to manage AI agents.

SK Telecom in Korea just announced a partnership to develop AI agents.

Grove AI has launched an agent for clinical trials.

Although the course was initially launched as a live event with registrations likely closing on November 9, learners can still access the videos and submit assignments anytime to enhance their skills.

Once you complete the official lessons, you can further your learning by creating a simple AI agent - such as a chatbot with memory or a task-oriented assistant - to apply your knowledge and build a strong portfolio project.

Google's AI Agents Course 2025: What you'll learn

According to the course description, learners will explore key building blocks of AI agents:

Agent architecture: How an agent is structured-its components, control loop, interface with its environment.

How an agent is structured-its components, control loop, interface with its environment. Tools and frameworks: What tool-chains you can use (e.g., APIs, model-wrappers, orchestration layers) to build agents.

What tool-chains you can use (e.g., APIs, model-wrappers, orchestration layers) to build agents. Memory and decision making: How agents manage internal state, recall past events, and adjust strategies over time.

How agents manage internal state, recall past events, and adjust strategies over time. Evaluation & production readiness: How to assess agent performance, monitor them, and scale from prototypes to real-world deployment.

How to assess agent performance, monitor them, and scale from prototypes to real-world deployment. Putting it all together via hands-on labs: The course is not just theoretical-it mixes deep dives with practical coding, live sessions, and a capstone-style project.

Students can check the detailed course on the official website of Kaggle here - "Kaggle-Google AI Agent Course"

Why Google's AI Agents course is noteworthy

Worthy topic: While many AI courses focus on language models or vision systems, this one zeros in on agents-the next frontier of intelligent systems.

High-quality backing: With Google's researchers and engineers involved, plus Kaggle's platform and community, the calibre of instruction and practical exposure is strong.

Applied learning focus: The emphasis on labs, live discussions, and capstone work means you're learning by doing-not just absorbing slides.

Broad accessibility: Although the event is structured over 5 days, the material is hosted on a platform (Kaggle) where you can revisit, practise, and internalize at your own pace.

Whether you want to create agentic systems, strengthen your AI expertise or simply explore the future of artificial intelligence, this course is an excellent starting point.

What Are AI Agents?

AI agents are autonomous programs that use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to reason, plan, and act independently. They can also adapt to new information and learn from experience. With AI agents becoming increasingly popular, students looking to stay ahead in the field should definitely consider taking this course.