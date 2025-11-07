Education Ministry Withdraws Order To Restructure Panjab University Senate

The Ministry of Education has withdrawn its earlier decision to restructure the constitution and composition of the Senate and Syndicate of Panjab University, following strong objections from students and other stakeholders.

In an official statement, the ministry said that based on the recommendations of a High-Level Committee (HLC)-constituted on March 2, 2021, by the Chancellor of the university-and consultations with stakeholders, the Centre had issued a notification under Section 72 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, to revise the governing bodies of the university.

However, after the notification was issued, the ministry received extensive feedback from students, teachers, and former vice-chancellors, as well as the current Vice-Chancellor of Panjab University. Representatives of multiple student organisations later presented their inputs in meetings with ministry officials.

"Having considered the views and representations received from stakeholders, it has now been decided that the order changing the constitution and composition of the Senate and Syndicate shall stand rescinded," the ministry noted.

The move comes as a major relief for students who had been demanding continuation of the existing structure of Panjab University's senate, one of the oldest university governance systems in the country.