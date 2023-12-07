Institutions To Offer Short Term Skill Development Courses On AI, Cyber Security

University Grants Commission.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved the 'Guidelines for the Introduction of Short-Term Skill Development Courses in Higher Educational Institutes' in a meeting held on Thursday. The courses have been designed for students to upgrade their knowledge in the practical learning. The courses can be taken by students while enrolling in institutes for higher education.

Speaking about the Short-Term Development Courses, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, said, "Anyone who has passed the 10+2/Senior Secondary Examination or its equivalent and is eligible for admission to any undergraduate programme of the HEI can enroll for the short term skill development courses. The HEI shall offer credit-linked short-term skill development certificate courses of 3-6 months. The institute would use a credit mechanism to design the course structure."

The skill development course in any stream will be for at least 12 credits and a maximum of 30 credits. Mr Kumar added. "The short-term skill development course must have a greater focus on practical learning. The HEIs may develop a plan to facilitate employment opportunities and internships for the successful students completing the short-term skill development course. The HEI may collaborate with the relevant Sector Skills Councils/Awarding Bodies and industries to gain credibility, access to placement opportunities, funding schemes and training, and ensure up-to-date course content."

The UGC has asked the higher educational institutions to offer short-term skill development courses on broad areas such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Robotics, IoT (Internet of Things)/ Industrial IoT/Smart Cities, Data Science and Analytics, Cloud Computing, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Extended Reality, Cyber Security and Digital Forensics, 5G Connectivity among others.

The HEI will also declare the fee for the courses and also fee refund policy in accordance with the nature and duration of the course, which is to be charged from the student.