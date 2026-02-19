Sundar Pichai Launches Google AI Professional Certificate To Deepen India-US Tech Ties

At the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit in New Delhi, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced a new Google AI Professional Certificate course. During the summit, Pichai also unveiled the India-America Connect Initiative, which will deliver new subsea cable routes to increase AI connectivity between India, the US, and multiple locations across the southern hemisphere.

"For the opportunities this initiative creates, we should also invest in skilling, which is why we are announcing our most ambitious skilling programs here. This includes a new Google AI Professional Certificate program to master AI in their work," said Pichai at the summit. He also added that through Visakhapatnam, Vizag, he remembers it as a quiet and modest coastal city brimming with potential.

Google is establishing a full-stack AI hub as part of its USD 15 billion infrastructure investment in India. This hub will house gigawatt-scale compute and a new international subsea cable gateway, bringing jobs and cutting-edge AI to people and businesses across India. According to Pichai, he never imagined Vizag becoming a global AI hub.

The Google AI Professional Certificate course is designed to equip learners with the skills needed to apply AI in professional settings. The program covers foundational and advanced AI concepts, machine learning, neural networks, and real-world applications. Learners will gain hands-on experience with Google's AI tools and technologies, enabling them to implement AI solutions effectively in their work and open up new career opportunities in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.