Uber CEO Reveals Employees Are Using His AI Clone Before Approaching Him

The rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI) in recent years has driven companies worldwide to adopt the technology to cut costs and boost profits. While fears have been raised about AI taking over jobs, especially entry-level roles, it appears that even the top executives might not be spared from AI takeover. In a recent podcast, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi revealed that engineers within the company had built an AI clone that they used to stress-test their presentations and anticipate his feedback before meetings.

During an episode of The Diary of a CEO podcast, Khosrowshahi explained how he got to know about his AI clone, named Dara AI.

"One of my team members told me that some teams have built a 'Dara AI'. They basically make the presentation to the Dara AI as a prep for making a presentation to me," Khosrowshahi said, as per Business Insider.

“Because you can imagine, like, you know, by the time something comes to me, there's been a prep and a meeting of the slide deck has been beautifully honed. So they have Dara AI to tune their prep.”

Future Of AI And Uber

Khosrowshahi added that AI has to make more progress before it can fully replace what executives do, but added that Uber employees were increasingly using the tech to speed up the work. As per him, 90 per cent of Uber's software engineers were using AI in their work, while 30 per cent of them were "power users" who were completely rethinking the architecture of the company.

“They are manufacturing the bricks that go into the system, and they're architects who are kind of thinking about what the system should look like,” Khosrowshahi said.

The Uber chief stated that in the future, instead of hiring engineers, he may be more interested in buying GPUs. “At that point, instead of adding an engineer, I should add agents and buy some more GPUs from Nvidia," he said.