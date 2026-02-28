'Won't Need As Many Human Beings': Amazon CEO On AI Eliminating Jobs

Days after Block CEO Jack Dorsey announced the company was laying off 4,000 employees, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has stated that artificial intelligence (AI) would eliminate many human jobs in the near future. In an interview on CNBC with Andrew Ross Sorkin, Jassy said the technology would change the nature of work, with jobs that have existed in the last few decades not needing humans at all.

"I do believe that a lot of the jobs that we've thrown human beings at for the last 20 or 30 years, you won't need as many human beings doing those same jobs," Jassy said, as per Business Insider.

The Amazon boss, however, added that there will be several new jobs created that may not exist currently but could serve the labour force.

"I also think there are going to be other jobs created, and that has always happened in every technology shift. And that has always happened in every technology shift," he added.

Citing the example of a cloud solutions architect, Jassy said the job profile did not exist 15 years ago, but there were tens of thousands of them today. Jassy's statement comes at a time when he has previously hinted at white-collar job cuts at Amazon.

Also Read | 'Quit Using Zomato To Lose Body Fat': Internet Reacts To Deepinder Goyal's Temple Hiring Criteria

AI And Impact On Jobs

Rather than forcing mass early retirement due to the advent of AI, a recent Morgan Stanley report claimed that AI will shift the landscape, requiring employees to reskill for emerging roles that do not yet exist. Drawing on historical precedent, Morgan Stanley researchers argue that for over 150 years, major technological shifts, ranging from electrification to the internet, have fundamentally reshaped the workforce without ever fully replacing human labour.

"While some roles may be automated, others will see enhancement through AI augmentation, and other, entirely new roles will be created," the report highlighted.

As AI becomes ubiquitous, especially in businesses, companies will be hiring executive-level "chief AI officers" to guide and implement the technology's adoption across departments. In the consumer sector, job profiles like 'AI personalisation strategists' and 'AI supply-chain analysts' could emerge, while in the industrial field, roles like 'predictive maintenance engineers' and 'smart grid analysts' may be up for grabs.