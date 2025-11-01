Amazon Employees In 'Constant Panic', Unable To Sleep Amid Layoff Threat, Viral Post Reveals Reality

A recent social media post has sparked a conversation around the mental health of employees amid the recent spate of layoffs. After Amazon announced plans to cut roughly 14,000 corporate jobs globally, with the figure potentially reaching up to 30,000, a Reddit user narrated their friend's experience, who currently works with the American company.

In a post titled, "What layoff anxiety does to a blud who's actually good at his job", the user said their friend was constantly panicking and in a state of anxiety about their future.

"One of my closest friends works at Amazon. Exceptionally talented guy, the kind of person who solves technical problems others can't even phrase properly. But ever since the news of layoffs started spreading internally, he's been living in constant panic," the user wrote in the r/developers India subreddit.

The user said their friend was unable to relax and constantly checked the phone for the email that might impact his employment status at the company.

"He barely sleeps, maybe 2 or 3 hours a night. He told me people who got laid off earlier received their emails after midnight or early morning, so now he stays awake in constant fear of that notification. Imagine being that scared of an email," the user wrote.

"It's heartbreaking to see someone who's great at what they do be this mentally wrecked by uncertainty. The kind of fear that turns your phone into an anxiety trigger. These corporates don't talk enough about what layoffs or even the fear of layoffs do to people mentally. It's brutal. I see the fear of losing job breaks you long before the layoff does."

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | OpenAI's Sam Altman Fails To Get $50,000 Refund On Tesla Roadster Booked 7.5 Years Ago: 'Felt Like...'

'This Is Real'

As the post went viral, a section of social media users said they resonated with the experience, while others advised the Amazon employee to be prepared for the worst.

"I have been through this. The panic attacks you get, unable to eat and waiting for a message and the heart racing, this is all real," said one user while another added: "If he can clear Amazon interview, he can clear others also. Just get the money and enjoy the life."

A third commented: "You described what life was like for me for a very long time. It's a beautiful write-up. Thank you for putting it down in words. I was also good in my work but when my company started firing about 50% workforce without notice, I started panicking for a good long 9 months."

A fourth said: "It seems he's suffering from impostor syndrome heavily and is not confident in himself. If he's really as talented as you speak, he would easily get offers from other reputable companies that pay similarly to Amazon."

The cuts come amid a broader push by CEO Andy Jassy to streamline operations, remove bureaucracy, and make greater use of artificial intelligence and automation.