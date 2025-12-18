UP Man Beats Parents To Death, Cuts Bodies With Saw, Throws Them Into River

The search for a missing couple in their 60s has led police in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur to a grisly double murder and a chilling tale of how a father's stubbornness and a son's rage led to tragedy. Ambesh, an engineer, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his parents, Shyam Bahadur (62) and Babita (60), chopping off their bodies with a saw and throwing the pieces in a river.

According to the police, Ambesh and his parents had been having altercations over his Muslim wife, whom they had refused to accept into the household. Ambesh and his wife had eventually decided to part ways, and he needed money to pay the alimony. He asked his father, but he allegedly refused. This became the trigger of their last altercation that would end in two deaths.

A Missing Complaint

On December 13, Ambesh's sister, Vandana, filed a missing persons complaint with Jaunpur's Zafarabad police station. She said her parents and brother had been missing. Vandana said Ambesh called her on December 8 and said their parents left home after an argument, and he was going to look for them. Following this conversation, Ambesh's phone was switched off, and Vandana was unable to reach him. She eventually registered a police complaint, and the cops started looking for him. Ambesh's call to Vandana and his switched-off phone made the cops suspicious. When they caught Ambesh a week later, he broke down and confessed.

An Inter-Faith Marriage

Shyam Bahadur, a retired Railway employee, and his wife, Babita, had three daughters and one son. Ambesh, the son, married a Muslim woman about five years back. His parents did not accept the match and said they wouldn't allow their Muslim daughter-in-law into their home. The couple had two children, but Shyam Bahadur still did not let Ambesh bring his wife home. Ambesh has said Shyam Bahadur kept asking him to leave his wife. Eventually, he gave up and told his wife that they should part ways. She agreed and asked for an alimony of Rs 5 lakh.

Argument Over Money, And 2 Murders

Ambesh had agreed to end his marriage on his parents' insistence. He needed Rs 5 lakh for the alimony. He had been staying in Jaunpur for a couple of months and asked his father on December 8 to help him out. Shyam Bahadur refused, and this led to an altercation between Ambesh and his parents. At one point, Ambesh hit his mother, Babita, with a sil batta (a heavy grinding stone). As Babita winced in pain, Shyam Bahadur started screaming and tried to call for help. But before he could, Ambesh hit him several times on the head. The elderly couple died soon after.

The Attempted Cover-Up

After killing his parents, Ambesh got to work to destroy evidence. He started looking for a large bag to dispose of the bodies, but could not find one. There were some smaller sacks in the garage, but this required him to chop the bodies into pieces. He found a saw in the garage and got to work. He chopped off his parents' bodies into six pieces, put them into the sacks, kept the sacks in the car's boot, and then threw them into a river at dawn.

He then called his sister, Vandan, and told her that their parents had left home after an argument, and he was going in search of them. He then switched off his phone.

The Confession

Ambesh was missing for six days after the call to Vandana. During this time, he roamed around and kept his phone off. On December 14, he suddenly returned to Jaunpur. When his sisters and other relatives confronted him about the whereabouts of their parents, he was evasive. Finally, they called the cops. When police questioned him, he initially tried to mislead them. But after a point, he cracked and confessed to the heinous murder of his parents.

The police then started looking for the bodies. They found one part of Shyam Bahadur's body and also recovered the saw used to chop off the two bodies, and the grinding stone that was the murder weapon. Additional Superintendent of Police Ayush Srivastava said a team of divers is looking for the remaining body parts in the river, and they will be recovered soon.

Inputs by Rajesh Srivastava