UP Woman Hacks Two-Year-Old Son To Death After Fight With Husband: Cops

A woman allegedly hacked her two-year-old son to death after having a fight with her husband, police said on Monday.

The child died on the spot. The woman later tried to slit her throat and seeing this her husband also injured himself with a knife, Circle officer Umashankar Singh said.

The incident took place in Jedhpura village on Sunday night when Vandana Devi hacked his son to death following a dispute with her husband, he said.

The couple has been admitted to a hospital in Varanasi, where their condition was stated to be stable, he said, adding that the incident was fallout of dispute between the couple.

A probe is on in the matter, the officer said.

