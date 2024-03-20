'If You Commit Crime...': Mother Of Man Who Killed 2 Brothers In UP

Sajid's mother has said they had no enmity with anybody in the neighbourhood

The mother of Sajid, accused of killing two boys in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun, has said she feels for the victims' family and that her son got what he deserved. Sajid, police have said, was shot dead in an encounter after he fired at cops during an escape attempt. His brother Javed, a co-accused, is on the run.

His mother Najin said she has no clue on what could have led her sons to commit the brutal crime. "I don't know what was going on in their heads. They had their breakfast and left home around 7 am. I don't know what happened. There was no tension at home," she said.

She said the brothers had been running their barber shop in the victims' neighbourhood for a long time now. "They had no enmity with anyone. If we bought anything from the locality, they would deliver it to our home," she said.

Ms Najin said she feels for the victims' family and that her son Sajid had suffered the consequences of his actions. "If they did not do this, they would not face this. What happened to him is only fair. If you commit a crime, you will suffer," she said.

The elderly woman also revealed that Sajid's wife is not pregnant. "They had two children, but they died." Najin said she did not know where Jawed was.

Sangita, the mother of the victims, Ayush and Ahaan, has said Sajid had said his wife was due for delivery and asked for a loan of Rs 5,000. Sangita has said she gave him the money and then made tea for him. Sajid, she has said, took her sons to the terrace and slit their throats. The boys' brother, Piyush, was also attacked, but managed to escape in time.

The family has told police that after the killings, Sajid tried to escape with his brother Javed, who was waiting outside. Local residents, however, caught him and handed him over to the police. Javed managed to escape and is on the run. Later, police said, Sajid fired at them and was shot dead in retaliatory firing. Local residents later burnt down his shop.

The boys' father Vinod has denied reports that there was a dispute between him and Sajid.

Police have registered a case and are now looking for Javed. They are also questioning Sajid's father.