Zoho's Sridhar Vembu Says AI Cannot Replace Purpose-Driven Professions

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has said that artificial intelligence could challenge people who define self-worth through economic or intellectual value.

Zoho Founder predicts a shift from tech to tradition in the age of AI.

The founder of Zoho Corporation, Sridhar Vembu, has said that artificial intelligence may pose a serious challenge to how people define their self-worth. In a post on X, Mr Vembu reflected on the growing capabilities of AI and its impact on society. He suggested that if individuals measure their value by the economic contribution they make, or by intellectual superiority, AI could disrupt that sense of identity.

"If our notion of self-worth comes from the economic value we add, or from our intellectual pretence, AI may pose a serious challenge," he wrote.

However, Mr Vembu argued that many meaningful human activities are not driven by money or status. He pointed to examples such as caring for children or the elderly, teaching, farming after leaving well-paid jobs, serving as forest rangers out of love for nature, and priests who conduct daily rituals even when temples are empty. He also mentioned classical musicians who continue to practise and perform despite small audiences.

According to him, these pursuits are rooted in commitment and personal meaning rather than financial reward. As such, they are unlikely to be replaced or diminished by artificial intelligence.

His remarks come at a time when debates over AI's influence on employment, creativity and human identity are intensifying worldwide. While some fear widespread job losses and automation, others believe technology could push society to re-evaluate what truly gives life meaning.

Mr Vembu suggested that humanity may ultimately reorganise itself around activities driven by care, passion and purpose, rather than purely economic value.

