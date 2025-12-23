Ranveer Singh Begins <i>Don 3</i> Prep, Vikrant Massey 'Figuring Out Dates': Report

Ranveer Singh is riding high on the success of his blockbuster, Dhurandhar. Amid all the buzz, a recent report revealed that the actor has started preparing for Farhan Akhtar's much-awaited film, Don 3. The report also suggested that the makers are keen to cast Vikrant Massey as the antagonist, and the actor has shown interest in the role.

Don 3 Update

Don 3 was announced in 2023, with filming initially expected to begin in early 2025. However, delays reportedly occurred due to Farhan's packed schedule and Vikrant Massey's reported exit. Now, a media portal confirmed that the project is back on track.

A source told News18 Showsha, "Now that Ranveer is back to the game, the production doesn't want to wait anymore. After some scheduling conflicts and logistical back and forth, Don 3 is back on track. Ranveer will be seen doing some heavy-duty action sequences and he started prepping for the same last week."

The source added, "Ranveer is fresh off the success of Dhurandhar. Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, dished out a big hit like Tere Ishk Mein. Don 3 serves as the perfect next step for this duo."

First Schedule In Jeddah

The report stated that the Dhurandhar actor will begin filming for Don 3 at the end of January or the beginning of February 2026.

According to the report, the first schedule will be filmed in Jeddah. "Some portions of the film in its first schedule will be shot in Jeddah. Kriti, much like Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Roma, will be seen engaging in some action sequences as well," the report stated.

There were rumours that Tamil actor Arjun Das might replace Vikrant Massey as the antagonist, but sources say the makers are still in touch with Vikrant.

"They've resumed conversations with Vikrant. The actor too is interested. They're currently in the process of figuring out his dates. Meanwhile, the script is still going through minute changes keeping Vikrant in mind," the report added.

Farhan directed Don 2, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra, which was released in 2011.



