Boman Irani To Vikrant Massey After Watching 12th Fail: 'You Got It Right'

The latest celebrity to heap praises on 12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey and director Vidhu Vinod Chopra is Boman Irani. On Thursday, the 3 Idiots actor wrote a thorough and honest note dedicated to the young actor on his stellar acting in the film, which recently also earned him a Filmfare award. An excerpt from the elaborate note read, "You got it right Massey.. The truth is, the real preparation happens inside the soul of the character... You can't rehearse for that, can you ? You can only live it through a belief that goes way beyond your stupendous external preparation for the role. You don't have to do for the camera. You have to be in front of the camera..."The caption to Boman Irani's post read, "You heard it before Vikrant Massey I know. Once more won't hurt."

Earlier Haider director Vishal Bhardwaj in his review of the film said, "A silver lining in this is the success of 12th Fail. There is no star, there is no weirdness, the background score is also beautiful. It is pure filmmaking by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and I think this is his best film."

12th Fail has been receiving love and appreciation from fans and critics alike. From superstar Kamal Haasan to Hrithik Roshan, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and team 12th Fail were applauded for their efforts. At the 69th Filmfare Awards, Vikrant Massey received the Best Actor Award in the Critics Category for his performance in 12th Fail. After his big win, Vikrant dedicated the award to IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma. The actor dropped a picture of himself with Manoj Sharma on Instagram Stories, and simply wrote, "Asli Hero [Real hero]." Read all about it here.

IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma also shared the same picture with Vikrant Massey and his Filmfare trophy on Instagram and said, "Jab ek Manoj dusre Manoj ko apni Filmfare trophy dikhane lata hai, tab uss par aur bhi pyaar ata hai [When one Manoj brings his Filmfare trophy to another Manoj, it is all the more lovable]."

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave 12th Fail 3.5 stars out of 5. About the film, he wrote: “A realistic and restrained adaptation of a book of the same name, the film centres on a young man, a struggling Hindi medium student, who makes the journey from a lawless Chambal village to the top echelons of the police force, inevitably hitting many a daunting roadblock on the way…12th Fail is an entertaining, thought-provoking version of the true story of an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. The screenplay yields a completely relatable narrative. It squeezes every ounce of drama from the rough and tumble of the man's voyage without resorting to any sort of excess.”