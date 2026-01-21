Hina Khan And Rocky Jaiswal Reveal Why They Won't Ever Get Married On TV Like Avika Gor: "We Are A Little Personal"

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani got married on September 30, 2025, on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Panga. Their wedding ceremony was broadcast on national television as part of an episode of the reality show. The event was attended by several celebrities, including Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal. However, when asked about their own views on such weddings, the couple shared that they would not choose to get married on TV.

In a conversation with Elvish Yadav on his podcast, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal shared their views on Avika and Milind's wedding. Hina said, “Bahut daring cheez hai (It's a very daring move). If you ask us personally, we can't do this.”

Rocky added, “We are a little personal. Hum zyada woh bahar nahi karte hain (We don't really do all that in public).” Hina further joked, “Par unki apni marzi hai. Par hai Milind ek number ka kanjoos. Paise bachaye hain usne (But it's their own choice. Milind is stingy. He has saved a lot of money).”

Earlier, Avika Gor explained her decision to marry on national television. "I've been in the public eye since 2008, and the love and blessings I've received from people have been overwhelming. I wanted my audience, who have been such an important part of my journey, to also be a part of this special moment, and in some way, I manifested this," she told Hindustan Times.

On the other hand, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal got married on June 4, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at their home in Mumbai. The couple opted for a quiet union under the Special Marriage Act, as they come from different religious backgrounds.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the actress wrote, "From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband."

Hina and Rocky met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress played the lead character Akshara, while Rocky was a supervising producer on the show.

