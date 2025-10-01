Meet Milind Chandwani Of <i>Roadies</i> Fame, Who Married <i>Balika Vadhu</i> Star Avika Gor

Avika Gor, popularly known for Balika Vadhu, is now married to her longtime boyfriend, Milind Chandwani. The ceremony took place on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Panga on September 30. Their wedding was broadcast on Colors TV.

The buzz around Milind Chandwani has been growing ever since he participated in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga with Avika.

Here's everything you need to know about him:

1. Milind Chandwani is a multifaceted professional with an impressive background. He graduated from IIM Ahmedabad and earned a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science Engineering from Dayananda Sagar College in Bangalore.

2. According to his LinkedIn account, Milind is currently employed at Kuku FM as Associate Director, Product. He has previously worked at the educational technology company BYJU'S and Ola Electric.

3. Milind Chandwani also participated in the reality show Roadies Real Heroes. Professionally, he started as a software engineer before shifting his focus to education and social development.

4. Milind is the founder of Camp Diaries, an NGO that empowers underprivileged Indian children through creative and skill-based learning initiatives.

5. Milind Chandwani has a notable social media presence. The reality star has around 114k followers on Instagram.

About Milind And Avika

Milind and Avika Gor started dating in 2020. The couple announced their engagement in June this year. Confirming her marriage to Milind in an interview with Hindustan Times, Avika said, "There are days when I wake up and remind myself that it's real. I feel very lucky and blessed to have found a partner who supports me, understands me, and always pushes me to grow in life."

The actress rose to fame after playing Anandi in the television series Balika Vadhu. She also played the lead in the serial Sasural Simar Ka and acted in Telugu films such as Lakshmi Raave Maa Intiki, Cinema Choopistha Mava, #Bro, and Net, to name a few.