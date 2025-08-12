Bengaluru Auto Driver In IIM-B Jacket Sparks Internet Frenzy, His Story Will Melt Your Heart

A heartwarming moment from Bengaluru is going viral after a woman named Apoorva shared her unexpected encounter with an auto driver wearing an Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) jacket. The post, originally shared on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), has since captured the attention of thousands online.

According to Apoorva, her curiosity was piqued when she noticed the driver wearing the prestigious IIM-B merchandise. Intrigued, she struck up a conversation with him during the ride. What she learnt left her touched. The driver revealed that he works full-time in the hostel mess at IIM-B and that the students there had gifted him the jacket out of gratitude for his service. Driving the auto, he added, was something he did part-time to support his family.

"My auto driver was wearing an IIM-B jacket. Of course, curious me had a little chat with him. He mentioned he works in the IIM-B hostel mess and that the students gifted him the jacket. Auto driving is his part-time job," the post read.

My auto driver was wearing iimb jacket ofc curious me had a lil chat with him.. he mentioned he works in iimb hostel mess and the students over there gifted it him and also mentioned auto driving is his part time job :) pic.twitter.com/jNShi89pQt — Apoorva 🌤️ (@theanxiouslab) August 10, 2025

The story has struck a chord with netizens, with many praising the kindness of the IIM-B students and the man's hard-working spirit. It's also sparked a larger conversation about the dignity of labour and the unseen efforts of support staff in educational institutions.

As one user wrote in response, "Kindness travels further than we think."

"IIMB students are, in fact, the sweetest. learnt it last week while seeing how they take care of everyone around," commented another user.

In a world where negativity often trends, this simple gesture of gratitude and the human story behind it have reminded social media of the power of empathy and respect.