Small Plane Hits Woman As It Crashes During Emergency Landing In California

A freak accident happened in California when a small plane, trying to make an emergency landing, crashed in a soccer field and hit a woman, the New York Post reported. As per the Long Beach Fire Department's statement, the incident occurred on Tuesday at Heartwell Park in Long Beach around 4:00 pm (local time).

"When units arrived, they found one small aircraft on its belly with broken landing gears. The plane's fuselage was intact," the department wrote in a post on Facebook.

The post further mentioned that when the plane crashed, it collided with the 40-year-old woman, whose identity was not revealed. She was transported to a local area hospital.

The authorities also helped in removing the pilot, an elderly male, from the airplane and transported him via paramedics to a local area hospital.

"Both patients were transported in moderate but stable condition," the fire department said.

As per the preliminary information, the plane originated from Compton and headed to French Valley and was returning to Compton.

The fire department stated that a probe is still on, and Long Beach PD is also assisting in the case.

The Long Beach Post reported that the aircraft was scheduled to land at Long Beach Airport, a region that is only a mile and a half northeast of the soccer field.

As quoted in the report, Mayor Rex Richardson at the start of Tuesday's City Council meeting, said: "The good news is it could have been a whole lot worse."

"And we are fortunate in that there have been no fatalities, no serious injuries. It was a glider [that] did an emergency landing, pretty rough landing on the field at Heartwell Park," Richardson added.