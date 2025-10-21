Bengaluru Man "Disappointed" After Self-Funded Pothole Repair Ruined, Internet Reacts

A new day and a new story of Bengaluru and its pothole issues is going viral on social media. A Bengaluru resident said on Reddit that he was "disappointed" as a self-funded pothole repair was allegedly ruined by a tanker driver just an hour after completion. The incident sparked discussions on civic responsibility and public behaviour, further highlighting the challenges of maintaining infrastructure in the city.

"Decided to spend money from my own pocket to fix the potholes in my street, 1 hour after finishing the work i tanker guy runs straight over the cement even went the distance to push the rocks that blockade the small patch," the user wrote in the post.

The user also revealed that after running over the patch, the driver had the "audacity to say if the road was better he wouldn't have gone over the cement".

"Saying we should have laid the cement at night if we didn't wanna damage it and then proceeds to fight for giving stupid arguments as if I didn't do this for everyone and just for myself."

"Can't do one nice thing for this place without someone trampling on my hard work and money. Disappointed that my sunday got ruined like this," the user concluded the message.

Social media reaction

"Easier said than done. India need separations. Those who wants nice things to one side, and those selfish rat racers on the other side," said one user.

"India has too many self centred people. You encounter them every day. It's hard to keep spirit up all the time. People need to change before talking about changing govt," another user wrote.

"Fair warning, do not let fools dissuade you from a noble cause. There's always going to be plenty of them, and there's no escaping them or arguing with them," a third chimed in.

Bengaluru Potholes Must be Filled in a Week

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday ordered officials to fill all potholes in Bengaluru within a week, following his earlier directive last month that set October 31 as the deadline for repairs across the city's five corporation limits.