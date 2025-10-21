Chinese Couple Makes Millions Selling Diapers In Africa, Internet Praises Their Journey

A highly educated Chinese couple made millions of dollars by selling diapers in Africa, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP). With an annual revenue of 3.2 billion yuan (US$450 million), they're proving that with the right business idea and execution, success can be massive.

The report mentioned that Shen Yanchang started working as a procurement manager in Nigeria after graduating, and his wife, Yang Yanjuan, became an associate professor in engineering. Both were from Harbin Engineering University, which is one of the prestigious institutions in China.

The couple started a small company in Guangzhou in 2000. Initially, their focus was on exporting essential goods and building materials to Africa. Shen returned to China because of the heat and the malaria threat. But once they received a massive order from a Nigerian supplier, who asked them to source goods worth US$200,000 from China. He then realised that there was an opportunity.

In four years, they transformed their business into Sunda International Group, opening its first overseas branch in Ghana. The couple identified Africa's growing demand for diapers and sanitary products as they saw women still using rags and leaves as menstrual products.

They established partnerships with local distributors and retailers. They offered competitive pricing and high-quality products. The market opportunity is also growing as Africa's population is expected to reach 2.5 billion by 2050, driving demand for essential products.

An increase in population means a growing middle class and increasing awareness of hygiene products. The company also expanded its product portfolio to include adult diapers and other hygiene products.

Users on Chinese social media praised their entrepreneurial journey. As quoted in the report, one user said, "While others hesitated to enter the African market, they saw golden opportunities everywhere and created the perfect products for locals."

"Professor Yang brings expertise, while her husband brings experience. Together, they have built a truly successful business," said another user.