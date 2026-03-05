Chinese Couple Separated During Honeymoon As Iran Strikes Trigger Flight Cancellations: "War Can Be So Close"

A Chinese couple on their honeymoon were forced apart after US - Israel strikes on Iran led to widespread airspace closures across the Middle East, reportedly disrupting travel plans for more than a million passengers. According to South China Morning Post, the newlyweds, from eastern China's Zhejiang province, had travelled to the Middle East on February 19 to enjoy the region's famed sunset landscapes. Doha was the final stop on their trip. The couple used airline credits to upgrade to business class tickets from Doha to Sydney, as the husband, surnamed Yu, works in Melbourne. However, airline policies meant they could not secure seats on the same flight.

The wife, surnamed Zheng, obtained a ticket on the 9 am flight on February 28, while Yu was booked on the same flight scheduled for the following day. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, triggering widespread disruption to air travel. Major Middle Eastern aviation hubs, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha, temporarily shut their airports, causing massive delays and cancellations.

According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, about 11,000 flights to, from, and within the Middle East were cancelled, affecting more than a million passengers.

Meanwhile, Zheng managed to leave Doha as scheduled, but her husband was left stranded. Yu said rescheduling his ticket to an earlier date would have cost about 35,000 yuan (US$5,000), and switching to another airline was both expensive and complicated. Instead, he chose to change his flight to March 13 at no extra cost.

While waiting, Yu checked into a hotel in downtown Doha that costs around 600 yuan (US$90) per night. From there, he said he could see missiles exploding in the sky. Despite the tense situation, he said the hotel's breakfast service, which was included with the stay, continued as usual and food delivery services were also available.

"It's the first time I realized that war can be so close," Yu said.

He informed his company about the situation and was told to prioritise his safety and well-being. Meanwhile, Zheng said she remained deeply worried about Yu's safety.

China has advised its citizens to avoid travelling to Iran and nearby regions affected by the air strikes. The country has also evacuated more than 3,000 Chinese nationals from Iran, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Airlines and travel agencies have also introduced refund plans for flights and hotel bookings in the region scheduled until mid-March.