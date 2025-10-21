Mysterious Object Hit United Airlines Plane At 36,000 Feet, Forcing Emergency Landing

A United Airlines flight (UA1093) from Denver to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing in Salt Lake City after a mysterious object smashed into the windshield last week, the New York Post reported. There were 134 passengers on the flight, who were taken to their destination on a different aircraft.

A passenger revealed that the incident occurred at 36,000 feet, and it shattered a layer of glass and injured one of the pilots. The passenger named Heather Ramsey told Fox 11 that she saw flight attendants in panic when she was coincidentally recording the sunrise out her window.

"One flight attendant raised her voice and told the other, 'Get back. Get to the back of the aircraft, stop service,'" Ramsey said as quoted. After a few seconds, the crew announced that "we have some bad news. The aircraft has collided with an object."

"We were all holding our breath until the very end. You could definitely feel the tension on the entire aircraft," she said.

What was the mysterious object?

Media reports clarified one thing: that the object was large enough to do some damage.

WindBorne Systems, a long-duration smart weather balloon company, released a statement on Monday night suggesting that the object could have been a weather balloon from the company.

The National Transportation Safety Board is probing the incident, and the company is also working with the agency.

"We are working closely with the FAA on this matter. We immediately rolled out changes to minimize time spent between 30,000 and 40,000 feet. These changes are already live with immediate effect," WindBorne said in a statement.

"Additionally, we are further accelerating our plans to use live flight data to autonomously avoid planes, even if the planes are at a non-standard altitude. We are also actively working on new hardware designs to further reduce impact force magnitude and concentration."