Bengaluru's Diwali Sky Shines Bright In Viral Drone Hyperlapse, Nirmala Sitharaman Reacts

A stunning video shared by Bengaluru's Srihari Karanath has gone viral on social media for capturing the grandeur of Diwali celebrations in the city. Karanath, who is a DGCA-certified drone pilot associated with Karnataka Tourism, took a hyperlapse of the Bengaluru night sky painted with sparkles. The breathtaking video has not only captured the interest of social media users but also Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman.

"Drone Hyperlapse over Bengaluru captures a stunning Deepawali sky!" Karanath captioned the video posted on X (formerly Twitter).

A hyperlapse is a form of timelapse, but instead of keeping the camera static, it is moved between each shot, creating a sense of motion. As the drone moved across the Bengaluru skyline, the city shone gloriously with the fireworks, the light of Diwali diyas and decorations.

"This has come out so well. The canvas is artistic. Brush strokes are camera exposure. Great effort," wrote Sitharaman.

Watch The Viral Video Here:

This has come out so well. The canvas is artistic. Brush strokes are camera exposure. Great effort. https://t.co/cOuH2wTFoB — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) October 20, 2025

'Bengaluru Really Knows...'

As of the last update, the video had garnered nearly 70,000 views, with the majority of users simply amazed by Bengaluru's Diwali aesthetics.

"Absolutely breathtaking! Bengaluru really knows how to light up the sky," said one user, while another added: "Stunning hyperlapse! Perfectly captures the energy and beauty of Bengaluru on Diwali night."

A third commented: "Bangalore never disappoints, along with being the tech capital of the world, it is also the culture capital of Bharat."

A fourth said: "And then there were some commenting that Deepavali vibes are not there in this city."

Millions across India lit up their homes and streets as the country celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights, on Monday (Oct 20). The annual celebration, one of India's biggest festivals, brings together families, friends and communities in a spirit of joy and togetherness.