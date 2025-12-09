"My HR Caught Me Cheating On Her": Employee Shares Bizarre First Day At Work

A new employee shared a bizarre experience of their first day at work when HR caught them speaking to another company's recruiter. In a post on Reddit, the employee wrote that they had just joined the organisation and were already exploring other opportunities, which led to an uncomfortable conversation with HR.

According to the employee's Reddit post, titled "My HR Caught Me Cheating On Her", they were taking a call from another company's HR in the office lobby when they were spotted by their current HR.

The HR representative asked if they were uncomfortable in the organisation, and the employee admitted to speaking to another company. The HR's response was surprising: "But you promised me that you wouldn't leave."

See the post here:

While explaining the situation, the employee wrote, "I joined this new company today and the HR is well spoken, we connected very well and she gave me a proper onboarding experience and made sure, my onboarding was smooth."

"At the time of negotiations, i promised her i would not back out of my joining.. But as i've been applying to many other roles, i got a call from some other company's HR and to take the call i went outside in lobby, as i was telling about my experience on call, my current HR just saw me and looked at me as if she caught me doing some tax fraud or something."

The conversation left the employee feeling guilty, and they wondered if they had made a mistake by being honest.

The post on the r/IndianWorkplace subreddit gained significant attention with nearly 2,500 upvotes. It also sparked a debate, with some joking about the situation and some advising the employee to be transparent.

Social Media Reaction

"Tell the HR, it's not you it's me. You deserve better," one user wrote.

"Professional guilt tripper," a second user wrote.

"Why did you even accept that it was a call with another company? You could have made up any number of plausible reasons why you would talk about your skills or whatever you discussed," a third wrote.