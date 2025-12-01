Man Attends Friend's Haldi Ceremony In Yellow Blinkit Uniform, Company Responds

A man in India turned heads at a friend's haldi ceremony by wearing a yellow Blinkit delivery uniform. The idea was so funny that it went viral, and even the company responded to the post, calling it the "best outfit". The video was posted on Instagram by a user named Dhruv Jain. In the overlay text, he wrote, "They said wear yellow for haldi."

"@letsblinkit but make it haldi. I did wear yellow bro @vibs_yaduvanshi, blame your instructions," the caption read.

In the comment section, Blinkit, the quick-commerce company, took notice of the quirky move and praised the man's bold style on their official Instagram account, saying, "and the best haldi outfit award goes to you".

With his strange fashion choices, he even walked up to the groom and bride-to-be, who were stunned and laughed at his antics.

The Haldi ceremony is a pre-wedding ritual in Indian culture in which a turmeric paste (haldi) is applied to the bride and groom. It signifies purification, good luck, and prosperity. Family and friends get together to celebrate this ritual. People often wear yellow-coloured clothing for significance.

Social Media Reaction

The video was posted in November and gained huge traction with over 5 million views, and inspired countless playful comments. "And brides can ask for @zomato tshirt if asked to wear Red," said one user.

"Blinkit should hire him for marketing, this is gold," while another added, "This is the most creative haldi look I've ever seen, he deserves a trophy"