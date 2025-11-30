Bengaluru Techie Rejects High-Paying US Remote Job For Office Perks, Sparks Debate

A Bengaluru tech worker has become the centre of an online discussion after choosing comfort at his current office over the chance to earn a much higher salary in US dollars. His decision surprised many people and led to conversations about the value of office perks, the challenges of remote work, and the difference between earning in rupees and dollars.

Ashish Jha, a Solutions Engineer at DevRev, shared on X that his friend turned down a remote job offer that offered a salary of 75,000 USD per year, or approximately Rs 67 lakhs per annum.

Check Out The Post Here:

Friend got a 75k USD remote offer and rejected it to continue his current 48 LPA role in a mid-sized AI startup because of office perks. 🤦🏻 — Ashish Jha 🏡 🇮🇳 (@the_dream_saver) November 29, 2025

According to Jha, his friend has four years of experience and is working as a Technical Support Engineer at a mid-sized AI startup, where his current salary is Rs 48 lakh per annum.

Jha explained that his friend refused to change jobs because he didn't want to give up the benefits of working in the office. He wrote on X that despite a remote offer of 75,000 USD, his friend rejected it and continued with his 48 lakh per year job because of the office perks.

Social Media Reaction

Ashish Jha's post immediately sparked reactions, with many users surprised. They questioned why anyone would turn down such a significant salary increase, especially when remote jobs are considered comfortable. It is.

This issue has now become a major debate online, where people are discussing earnings, job satisfaction, and what truly matters in the workplace."

One user commented, "What perks he gets and what type of Role is it."

Another user noted, "Seeing Pakages at X, I always think how much I have lagged behind."