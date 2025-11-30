"Why People Know Only Worst Part": US Woman Challenges Stereotypes About India

A US woman travelling across India has sparked a lively online discussion after posting a video showing a side of the country that many foreigners often overlook. Sierra Liliann filmed herself inside a bustling shopping mall, highlighting India's modern, comfortable, and culturally rich spaces.

In her video, Sierra shared her experiences wandering through a mall and explained that comfort and luxury are available at very affordable prices in India. She explained that a full-body massage can be enjoyed for just four US dollars. She also pointed out stores like Birkenstocks, H&M, Adidas, and Bath & Body Works in the mall. Sierra also said that if people think India is only full of dirty or old areas, they aren't visiting the right places. Overlay text in the video made it clear that she was disappointed that often only the bad parts of India are shown.

With the video, Sierra questioned why modern and diverse places in India are rarely shown on social media. She highlighted the country's rich culture, hospitable people, premium malls, clean cities, the backwaters of Kerala, Bengaluru's technology hub, and the ancient temples of Uttarakhand.

She urged travellers to showcase the country's beauty and not contribute to spreading negative stereotypes. Sierra explained that India has given her more satisfaction and happiness than she found in the US, and that viral videos showing only the bad parts make her sad.

Social Media Reaction

The clip received a huge response on social media, sparking a new discussion about India's online image.

One user commented, "I love that you made this."

Another user noted, "Unfortunately, many people abroad still see only the worst or most outdated image of India."