South Korean Restaurant's Refusal To Serve Solo Diners Sparks Controversy: "Don't Sell Loneliness"

A South Korean restaurant sparked controversy for refusing to serve solo diners, saying that they "don't sell loneliness", the South China Morning Post reported.

The restaurant in Yeosu City, South Jeolla Province, even posted a sign listing four options for customers eating alone: pay for two servings, eat two servings, call a friend, or come back with their wife next time.

The trend of solo dining, known as "honbap" in Korean, has become popular in recent years, with many embracing the freedom and independence of eating alone. However, some restaurants are still struggling to adapt to this shift.

Also Read | Man Reveals How Work From Home Saved His Marriage", Internet Reacts

The move by the restaurant led to a discussion on local social media platforms, with many criticising the restaurant's mindset and considering that eating alone is loneliness, the report mentioned, citing the Korea Times.

"We don't sell loneliness. Please don't come alone," the restaurant said in the form of a speech bubble.

The controversy comes as South Korea experiences an increase in single-person households, with 29% of total households consisting of one person, according to Statistics Korea.

Also Read | Indian Techie Opens Up About Struggle In Sweden: "You Do Everything Alone"

As per the report, one user said, "The mindset of the owner seems outdated." Meanwhile, another user said, "Why equate eating alone with loneliness?"

"The restaurant does not appreciate its customers," a third user wrote.

One user stood by the restaurant's roach, writing, "If the owner is willing to take the financial hit, it is their choice and should be respected."

Such incidents have happened in Korea quite a few times, with the most recent in July, when, according to the report, staff members of a restaurant in Yeosu hurled rude comments at a solo person. The staff apparently told her to "eat quickly" because "more people are coming".

In another incident, another restaurant became online sensation earlier this year for its sign prohibiting solo diners from watching a social media platform while eating.