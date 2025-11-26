Indian Techie Opens Up About Struggle In Sweden: "You Do Everything Alone"

Ankur Tyagi, an Indian techie living in Sweden, has shared the hidden struggles of life abroad. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said that despite the country's perfect "social systems", loneliness and isolation can be overwhelming.

Tyagi has been living in Sweden for five years, and took to social media to express the difficulties of building a life in a foreign country. His post, which was viewed over 53,000 times, struck a chord with users, with many telling their own stories of living abroad.

"I have lived in the EU now from the past 5 years, and people think it is all clean air, good roads, and perfect social systems. Nobody really knows what it takes to build a life here," Tyagi wrote in the post.

"You do everything alone. You cook, clean, manage bills, raise your kid and fight the silence that hits you every single winter."

"Friends are polite but distant. Community is rare. Back home you fight corruption and chaos but at least you have people around you."

"In west problems are different and they cut deeper in ways you can't explain unless you've lived it."

"Every place has a cost. Most of us are just learning which costs we can survive. Coming to Delhi on 5th dec f*** AQI, who cares, I live in 10 AQI for entire year i need some real oxygen now of friends and family...see you soon India."

Social media reaction

"All places have their pros and cons. It depends on us which pros we settle with," said one user in the comment section.

"You are always one step away when you all just need your people all other thing is manageable," another added.

"I stayed in the US for a few months and realized its not for me. Not saying its true for everyone but I felt completely lonely there. Its something you cannot convey, but you have put it aptly," a third stated.