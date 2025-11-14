Several Dead, Injured In Stockholm Bus Crash

Several people have been killed and injured after a double-decker bus crashed into a bus stop in Stockholm on Friday. Although the police have confirmed that several people were hit, they are not giving information on their number, gender or ages.

The vehicle rammed into the bus station at 3:23 pm local time. The crash happened on Valhallavagen, a street in the Swedish capital's Ostermalm district.

Currently, police are investigating and treating the crash as "involuntary manslaughter". However, it is not immediately clear what caused the crash.

According to Swedish news agency TT, the driver has been detained and would be questioned to find out what happened. Emergency services said that the vehicle was a regular city bus and was not in service. There were no passengers on board either.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson wrote on X he had "received the tragic news that several people have been killed and injured at a bus stop ... People who were perhaps on their way home to family, friends, or a quiet evening at home."

He said that "we do not yet know the cause of this, but right now my thoughts are primarily with those who have been affected and their families."

