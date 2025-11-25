Noida-Based Techie Becomes Rapido Rider To Pay EMIs After Losing His Job

A recent Instagram video has brought attention to the growing struggle faced by tech workers in India. In simple words, it shows how uncertain the job market has become, especially for those affected by the ongoing hiring slowdown. The clip highlights the story of an IT engineer from Noida who has been unemployed for two months and is now working part-time for Rapido to manage his home loan EMIs.

The video, shared by Nomadic Teju. Teju explains that his friend left his previous job, believing he would soon find a better opportunity. But the ongoing hiring slump in the tech sector changed his situation completely.

Flats in this area cost between Rs 1 crore and Rs 2 crore, and rents often reach Rs 30,000-35,000. After losing regular income, the engineer found it difficult to manage his expenses. He was forced to send his family back to his village and is now living alone in a rented house nearby.

Teju explains that the monthly EMI burden remains the same, and without a job, it's becoming increasingly difficult to survive.

To manage rising expenses, the engineer has started giving part-time Rapido rides. Additionally, they take on small freelance jobs whenever they can. Yet, the financial pressure hasn't eased, as there's been no relief in home loan EMIs.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users showed concern regarding the issue. One user commented, "Please let me know the domain and experience, maybe i can help in to get a new job."

Another user noted, "It is not possible to get above 20,000to 25,000 in Rapido or Zomato.