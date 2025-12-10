Indian Techie In Sweden Praises Smooth Government Services: "No Queues, No Chaos"

An Indian software engineer living in Sweden for the past four years has drawn attention online after sharing his experience with Sweden's efficient government services. Deepak Bisht, currently based in the Nordic country, posted a video on Instagram showcasing how quick and hassle-free his recent visit to a government office was.

Bisht explained that over four years, he has only needed to visit such offices a handful of times, and each visit was swift and punctual. In the video, he is seen entering a visa office for biometric formalities at 11:10 am and completing the process by 11:21 am, all within 11 minutes.

He went on to highlight the ease of administrative processes in Sweden, especially when it comes to simple tasks like address updates. Bisht compared this with his experiences back in India, where government interactions often involve long queues, multiple documents, and repeated visits. In his caption, he clarified that he wasn't criticising, but rather sharing the stark contrast he observed between the two systems.

His observations have sparked conversations among viewers, many of whom related to the challenges of bureaucratic procedures in India. Several users shared their perspectives in response to the video, with many pointing out the challenges of comparing India to a smaller country like Sweden.

One commenter noted that it's become a trend to compare India with nations that are no bigger than a tier-2 Indian city in terms of size and population, highlighting the scale and complexity of governance in India.

Another remarked that time is often not valued in Indian government offices, where people frequently have to take a half or full day off just to complete basic tasks.

A third user emphasized the stark differences in population and cultural diversity between the two countries, cautioning against unfair comparisons and urging people not to degrade India based on selective experiences.