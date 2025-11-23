Indian Techie Living In London Says "Leave Delhi", Viral Post Sparks Debate

A London-based Indian techie has sparked a heated debate on social media for asking individuals to "leave Delhi", citing the alarming level of pollution in the capital region.

The user named Kunal Kushwaha, a Senior Developer Advocate at CAST AI, suggested that people must leave the city for their own "sake", and "buying a property here does not make sense either". Not just Delhi, people living in Mumbai should also pack their bags and move "yourself and your work somewhere else".

"I used to think, how bad can the AQI really be for people in Delhi? I knew it was bad, but I never understood the scale because I didn't feel it as drastically," he wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"I grew up in Delhi, studied here, and never felt a huge difference. You see people on the streets without masks, just walking around, and even people going for morning runs."

"But I was wrong."

Leave Delhi, go in debt if you have to.



Calling the situation in Delhi a "crisis". He wrote, "Leaving this city should be your top priority. After living in London for a few years and breathing clean air, the moment I landed in Delhi I could literally taste and smell the pollution."

"Even AQI 200 hit me hard: sore throat, and a feeling like needles in my lungs. I could actually feel the pollution entering my body."

Social media reaction

"I'm bullish on AQI's you don't realize how bad 50 is until you've spent time under 10. how high is it there?" one user wrote in the comment section.

"True and companies, schools and other non important instituitions are still open like its nothing. Clearly its a health emergency but government isn't doing what they can. Leave controlling pollution they are not even doing WFH mandatory for public health," another wrote.

"Leaving isn't an option for 99% of us. Most of us are stuck here because jobs, family everything is tied to this city," said on euser as they spoke for many.