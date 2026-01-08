Techie Claims He Was Fired For Failing To Reply To Boss While On Holiday: "Extremely Fragile Ego"

A Gurgaon-based software developer sparked widespread online debate after claiming he was laid off just because he did not reply to his manager's messages during the Christmas and New Year holiday period. In a post on Reddit, the 29-year-old techie explained that he was travelling in a remote, high-altitude area with no mobile network coverage for several days during an official holiday. He alleged that his management assumed he had intentionally switched off his phone and took offense at the lack of communication.

The developer further claimed the termination occurred without any prior warning, performance improvement plan (PIP), or discussion regarding his job performance. The techie attributed the decision to the manager's "fragile ego" and expressed fear that the company might not even release his official employment documents.

"I don't have any backup source of income. I wasn't even given any warning or any PIP. The only thing that hurts them is I hadn't replied to their message during this Christmas & New Year holiday, as it was a holiday for all and I was enjoying somewhere out of the city. For a few days my phone didn't have any signal due to high altitude; they thought I switched off my phone intentionally (creep management thoughts). Basically, it's their ego that landed me in this scenario," the techie wrote in the post.

See the post here:

"After this incident I've updated my LinkedIn and Naukri profile and started Applying everywhere I can. Trying not to panic in front of anyone. The job market feels brutal, especially after the AI market became more competitive. I'd have to prepare for the IVs as these days everyone needs a candidate with knowledge of everything, even if there's no need of that skill in the organization," the techie added.

The case has reignited discussions on Reddit and other platforms regarding work-life balance and the "right to disconnect" in the tech industry. Many sympathised with the poster, offering encouragement and practical tips. Some advised him to stay positive and keep applying, while a few users offered to help with referrals at IT firms.

One user wrote, "It's sad to accept, but somewhere we're still SLAVES when it comes to job. So best option is to follow what's in lines with company/culture or manager in this case or be so good that they can't replace or if they can - we can find another job in sometime. I understand the pain & sadness here but sadly this is slavery we praise."

Another commented, "Indian managers have extremely fragile ego. But since they hold a lot of power and influence over the senior leadership. If you will challenge manager's ego. He will make you pay for it. I have experienced it myself in 2024. The best way is to avoid a conflict until absolutely necessary."

"You were on their hit list to fire, but they were looking for a reason and they just got a little reason to fire you," added a third.

NDTV could not independently verify the authenticity of the claim.