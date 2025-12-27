Broke And On A Visa Deadline: How An Indian Techie Cracked A Microsoft Job

An Indian engineer who moved to the US in 2015 has shared with Business Insider how persistence, referrals, and careful preparation helped him break into Microsoft despite early setbacks.

Rishab Jolly, now a senior product manager at Microsoft in Redmond, Washington, studied engineering and computer science in India and worked as a software tester and engineer before relocating to the US. Interested in the business side of technology, he left his job to pursue an MBA at the University of Arizona, aiming to combine technical expertise with business skills.

Speaking to Business Insider, Jolly said that during his MBA, he worked on live projects with major technology companies, including Microsoft. In 2016, he led a student team on a Microsoft project, which allowed him to network with company professionals and showcase his abilities.

After graduating, however, he faced significant challenges. Jolly applied to nearly 200 jobs using a generic resume and received only a few interview calls. Two job offers were later withdrawn due to visa concerns and budget issues. With limited time to secure employment, financial pressure mounted, and he relied on a friend for accommodation.

His breakthrough came when he reconnected with a Microsoft contact from his MBA project and requested a referral. He tailored his resume to the specific role, which led to an interview and ultimately a job offer. Jolly joined Microsoft as a product manager in July 2017 and was promoted to senior product manager in 2021.

He says landing a role in Big Tech involves two steps: securing the interview and clearing it. Referrals, mock interviews, authentic storytelling, and a strong professional presence on platforms like LinkedIn played a crucial role in his journey.

Jolly emphasises that while an MBA can be helpful, it is not mandatory for success in Big Tech. He advises aspiring professionals to network smartly, remain adaptable, and continue building skills in a rapidly evolving industry.