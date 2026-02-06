89 Indians On US' 'Worst Of The Worst' Criminal List Amid Trump's Immigration Crackdown

As many as 89 people of Indian origin are on the US list of "Worst of the Worst" criminals. The database, launched by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS), lists around 25,000 "criminal illegal aliens," including murderers, sex offenders, and drug traffickers, arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and US Customs and Border Protection, and convicted, as part of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

The publicly available database includes the names, pictures, crimes, and nationalities of those convicted.

In a social media post, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the website (WOW.DHS.GOV) was launched "so Americans can see the criminal illegal aliens we are arresting, their crimes, and the communities we removed them from."

It said that the database has information on 25,000 individuals arrested. "This is just a SNAPSHOT of the criminal illegal aliens taken off the streets under the Trump Administration," it added.

"These are the monsters who have terrorised our communities. We are not stopping until every single one of these people are GONE. Americans should not be victimised by people who aren't even legally allowed to inhabit our nation," the DHS added.

Trump's Immigration Crackdown

Trump had promised a crackdown on illegal immigration during the election campaign and began his second term with a flurry of executive actions aimed at overhauling entry to the United States. On his first day in office, he signed orders declaring a "national emergency" at the southern US border, announcing the deployment of more troops to the area while vowing to deport "criminal aliens".

But immigration enforcement operations in several states have at times turned violent, leading to an uproar from Democrats and a growing number of Republicans. Senate Democrats are currently holding up Department of Homeland Security funding over a list of demands for reforms to ICE and CBP, including requirements that federal officers wear body cameras and IDs. The administration has also refused to budge on a demand that immigration enforcement agents not wear masks.