Woman Shares How AI Changed Her Cousin's Job And Led Him To A 100% Hike

AI is changing how companies work, and for many employees, this change is no longer distant or theoretical. For one software engineer, it became a personal turning point when his job role was quietly changed as his company reduced team size and started depending more on AI tools. Instead of complaining online, he chose a different path and spent a full year learning new skills to stay relevant. This story came to light when Srishti, a Bengaluru resident, shared her cousin's experience on X.

She explained that her cousin had over eight years of experience and was a capable engineer working in the backend and systems field. According to her, her cousin had considerable practical knowledge of the job and understood his profession well.

She further explained that when companies began to perform the same tasks more quickly with smaller teams and AI tools, her cousin's responsibilities shifted. Many around her believed that so-called "vibe coding" could not replace real software engineers and that AI only played a supporting role. However, this belief later proved to be somewhat true, if not entirely.

Learning New Skills To Survive

Instead of venting her anger on the internet, her cousin handled the situation wisely. He studied AI for a year. He didn't limit himself to writing simple prompts or observing online trends. Instead, he focused on large language models, embeddings, AI agents, system limitations, and how to build real products with these tools.

After a year, he landed a new job, with a different position but the same fundamental understanding of engineering. His salary also increased by 100 percent.

Social Media Reaction

This post sparked widespread discussion online. Many users said the story resonated with changes they were seeing in their own offices. Some acknowledged that AI is no longer just a helpful tool, but is already transforming the structure and working patterns of teams.

One user commented, "This is actually happening everywhere right now."

Another user noted, "Code is the result of thinking. AI only accelerates the writing part."