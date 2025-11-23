Watch: Indian Woman Shares "Reality Of Big House In US", Internet Reacts

An Indian woman living in the United States has shared an amusing video of the so-called struggles of maintaining a big home. The video, in which she joked about the challenges of cleaning and maintaining a big house, went viral on social media platforms.

"It looks so beautiful, right? Itna acha ghar hai, but look at this," she is heard saying in the video.

Also Read | Missing Pet Dog In China Found 1,500km Away, Reunited With Owner After 3 Months

She then highlights the real challenge. "The maintenance, oh my God. Isko safai karne baitho, summer me grass kaatne baitho, winter me snow hatate baitho... it is a pain. A big house is a pain."

It translates in English as, "Maintenance of the space takes a lot of effort. In summer, we have to cut the grass, and in winter, snow becomes a major issue."

"Reality of big house in the US," she wrote as an overlay text of the video, which was posted with the caption, "Big house, big pain. Thanks to my unpaid Bagbaan."

The video also shows the woman singing a popular song from Amitabh Bachchan's film Baghban. She sang: "Baghon ke har phool ko apna samjhein baghban."

Watch the video here:

The video has garnered mixed reactions from viewers, with some sympathising with her struggles and others commenting on the privilege of owning a big house.

One viewer wrote, "I want this pain in my life," while another responded, "I do not like such a life. It feels depressing and involves a lot of work. I love being in India".

Also Read | Ex-US President George Bush Knew About Alien Contact, Claims New Documentary

"Why get rid of leaves? Looks amazing in fall weather. And they break down over the winter," said one user in the comment section.

"Such a true thing. I had about half an acre of land in my previous house which needed to be mowed, cleaned, made pest free and yes, the concrete needed to be painted," another wrote.

"The same work that one does with pride and happiness won't do it in India or back hometown...same goes with festivals," another user stated.