Missing Pet Dog In China Found 1,500km Away, Reunited With Owner After 3 Months

In a heartwarming moment, a Labrador retriever named September was reunited with her owner after being lost for nearly three months in China, the South China Morning Post reported.

September was lost at a beach in Qingdao, in eastern China's Shandong province, on August 13, and the 1,500km journey that took the dog from a beach to Changsha, Hunan province, is nothing short of miraculous.

When September was lost, its owner, surnamed Gao, had checked surveillance footage from a nearby beer festival, which showed the dog walking away with another dog and its owner.

Gao said she did an extensive search, including visiting animal shelters and scanning online posts, but lost hope.

However, fate had other plans. A woman in Changsha, surnamed Zhou, found September wandering the streets during heavy rain and took her in.

Zhou posted videos of the lost dog on social media, which eventually caught Gao's attention. The reunion was emotional, with September leaping into Gao's arms and even crying.

"She might have been stolen or taken there by tourists to Qingdao. Whatever the case, she had a rough time out there," said Gao as she wondered how the dog travelled so far.

She had called a pet relocation service to bring September back on November 8.

Interestingly, September seemed to have changed during her time away. Gao noted that her usually "lazy" dog had become more active and eager to help around the house.

The story made many users on local social media emotional. As quoted, one wrote, "It is a miracle that you found her after she was lost for such a long time and strayed so far."

"Lost and found is one of the most beautiful things in the world," another wrote as per the report.