Why Japan's Viral Bot Mirumi Is The Fashion Trend Ruling Social Media

Labubu is so 2025's obsession. It's not us, but social media users are saying this as they have found a new accessory to obsess over in 2026. Scrolling through reels and posts, you must have come across over a cute furry bot, a close replica of a sloth bear, hanging on bags.

What's striking about it, you ask? It's a mechanical accessory in which the toy's head tilts. It appears that the robot is looking at you - not at all creepy, but (extremely) adorable.

Meet Mirumi: Japan's Viral Bot Accessory And The Hottest Social Media Trend

Mirumi is a charm bot based in Tokyo, Japan. It is available for preordering on Kickstarter, which will go live on January 21, 2026. During the CES 2025, Yukai Engineering, a Japan-based robotics company, introduced Mirumi. It is inspired by Yokai, a playful spirit mentioned in Japanese folklore.

However, unlike the spirit, the accessory is tech-savvy, not to mention cute. Do we need any more reasons for it to be the hottest trend of 2026?

"Mirumi is designed to evoke those tender feelings through its subtle and adorable gestures, delighting you and creating moments for others to share in. We are very excited to bring this happiness ambassador to Kickstarter, so people around the world can experience the charm," said Shunsuke Aoki, Yukai Engineering CEO.

How Does Mirumi, Japan's Viral Bot Accessory, Work

Much like a slot bear, a Mirumi clips to your bags or clothes. But unlike other such toys in the past, the Japanese bot can actually interact with the surrounding world, making it one of the coolest things that we have spotted in 2026.

The new-age wearable accessory is so adorable that it is already making waves on social media. Lora, a Romania-based actor and songwriter, called it her "new best friend". In a short video she shared on Instagram, the influencer called the bot her anti-stress medicine.

"Mirumi is going where I am going... this is how it is going to be," she added.

It can tilt its head and move it up and down. When you pat it or touch its hands, it nods just like many animals react to the universal language of love. So far, it is available in three colours - pink, beige, and grey - all fluffy and cute.

On the official Instagram handle of Mirumi, people are going gaga over the bot accessory. One user commented on a post, "OMG! I need this baby."

"Having a little buddy like this instead of an app would make self-care and symptom management feel like a treat!" wrote another.

It is still unclear when Mirumi will arrive in India, but the world is already obsessed with this furry and interactive accessory.

Also Read | Halo Lips: The Beauty Trend Set To Go Viral In 2026, Here Is How To Ace It