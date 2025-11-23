Ex-US President George HW Bush Knew About Alien Contact, Claims New Documentary

A new documentary has claimed that former US president George HW Bush (president from 1989 to 1993) was informed about an alien encounter at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico in 1964, the New York Post reported. No physical evidence was presented to support the claim.

The documentary, The Age of Disclosure, features an interview with Eric Davis, an astrophysicist who stated that Bush told him about the incident in private conversations in 2003.

Davis served as a scientific advisor for the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP) created by Congress in 2007 by late Sen Harry Reid (D-NV).

As per the report, Bush, a former Naval aviator and director of the CIA, claimed that three spaceships approached the base, and one of them landed, allowing a non-human entity to interact with uniformed Air Force and civilian CIA personnel. When he asked for more details, he was allegedly told that he didn't have a "need-to-know".

"One of them landed on the tarmac and a non-human entity deboarded the craft that landed and interacted with uniformed Air Force and civilian CIA personnel," said Davis as quoted in the report.

"And when [Bush] asked for more details, he was told that he did not have a need-to-know."

The report mentioned that the documentary, which went live on Amazon Prime on Friday, also features testimonies from Hal Puthoff, a physicist and former AATIP member, who claimed that several different types of extraterrestrial beings have been recovered.

Gary Nolan, an immunologist and cancer researcher at Stanford University, described injuries sustained by military personnel who claimed to have come into contact with unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), including "horrific" burns and internal scarring.

The documentary's director, Dan Farah, hopes that the film will accelerate the UFO disclosure movement and encourage a president to publicly acknowledge the existence of extraterrestrial life.

"I think this film puts us in a different place. It sets the table for a president to step to the microphone and more comfortably tell all of humanity that we're not alone in the universe," he told the media outlet.