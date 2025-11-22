Police Involved As Toy Reindeer Mistaken For Abandoned Dog In England: 'Looks Like Donkey From Shrek'

In a bizarre yet funny incident from the UK, the police received several reports of an abandoned "small, bully-type dog" by a roadside in Derbyshire, which turned out to be a case of mistaken identity. The concerned calls noted that the lonely dog was tied up near a street junction for the entire day.

"We have had several reports regarding an abandoned dog at top of Slack Hill along Chesterfield Road. Officers received a description of a small, bully-type dog that was tied near the junction for the entire day," a Facebook post from Matlock, Cromford, Wirksworth and Darley Dale Police SNT stated.

After starting a probe, one of the officers reached the spot but could not find any dog. Instead, they found a toy reindeer, firmly planted on the grass that had fooled several in the area.

Seeing the light side of the matter, the police said Santa's helper was just "resting after a test flight over the [Derbyshire] Dales area".

"After being given some stern words about being seen in the middle of November, the Officers left the fella to his break." the police joked.

'Sorry But That Looks Like...'

Social media users were equally amused by the finding, with many pointing out that they couldn't figure out if it was a dog despite being in and around.

"Yet no one stopped to check if an actual dog was tied up lol," said one user, while another added: "Sorry but that looks like Donkey from Shrek having a crisis of some sort."

A third commented: "I pay too much attention to the road or need better glasses as I went that way twice today and didn't see it."

A fourth said: "Passed it this afternoon, turning into Lant lane, looks like a small cow and I thought it must be an advertising sign for something, and the wording board was missing."